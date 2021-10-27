5 BMW X7 Poldo Dog Couture Is a Pet-Friendly Large SUV With Lots of Attitude

3 2022 BMW X7 Spied Hiding Split Headlamps, Face Looks Like an Old Dodge Ram Truck

More on this:

BMW X7 Edition in Frozen Black Is a Veritable Dark Knight That You Cannot Buy in the West

BMW is on the verge of launching the facelifted X7 , but until that happens, they continue rolling out various special editions based on the current one. The latest is named the BMW X7 Edition in Frozen Black and is a Japan-only affair. 7 photos



In the official press release, BMW states that the new X7 Edition is based on the xDrive40d M Sport flavor of the luxury high-rider. However, the pictures accompanying it, which depict a German market example as per the license plate, show the



Finished in Individual Frozen Black, which is a matte paint color, the



Interior shots had yet to be released at the time of writing, but the X7 Edition in Frozen Black has seating for six, with second-row captain’s chairs, BMW says. The finest materials bedeck the cockpit and include the Merino leather upholstery in black, Alcantara roof liner, and piano black trim. Details surrounding the equipment lineup haven’t been announced either, but it is likely that the new special edition model features each and every comfort and tech amenity normally found in a vehicle that challenges the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS. Order books will open tomorrow (October 28) for the new blacked-out X7 Edition , which is limited to 40 copies. Local pricing starts at 14,660,000 yen, equaling to $128,532 at today’s exchange rates, and excludes the local taxes, save for the consumption tax, insurance premiums, registration costs, and options.In the official press release, BMW states that the new X7 Edition is based on the xDrive40d M Sport flavor of the luxury high-rider. However, the pictures accompanying it, which depict a German market example as per the license plate, show the M50i badge strapped to the tailgate. Even so, those living in the Land of the Rising Sun will have to make do with the inline-six diesel, with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance.Finished in Individual Frozen Black, which is a matte paint color, the special edition BMW has dark window surrounds, roof rails, bumper trim, and grille. The tailpipes sport a similar look, and so do the 22-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels that spin around the black M Sport brake calipers.Interior shots had yet to be released at the time of writing, but the X7 Edition in Frozen Black has seating for six, with second-row captain’s chairs, BMW says. The finest materials bedeck the cockpit and include the Merino leather upholstery in black, Alcantara roof liner, and piano black trim. Details surrounding the equipment lineup haven’t been announced either, but it is likely that the new special edition model features each and every comfort and tech amenity normally found in a vehicle that challenges the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Editor's note: Press release translated from Japanese with Google Translate. Press release translated from Japanese with Google Translate.

load press release