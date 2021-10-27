4 2023 Ford Escape Spied in Europe as the Kuga Facelift With BMW-Like Headlights

2 2021 Ford Mustang F-150 Raptor Mashup Probably Leaves Something to Be Desired

1 Old Mustang Mach 1 Turns King Cobra Via “Black Mamba” Kit and Protruding Turbos

More on this:

2022 Ford Focus Pickup Truck Imagined As the Maverick’s Regular-Cab Sibling

Introduced by the Focus, the C2 platform is currently used by the Escape crossover, the Bronco Sport, Maverick pickup truck, and Lincoln Corsair luxury crossover. That’s a pretty diverse lineup on similar underpinnings, which is why pixel artist X-Tomi Design took the liberty to imagine a regular-cab pickup on the front- and all-paw-drive vehicle architecture. 58 photos



Loosely inspired by what Subaru has been doing for ages with the Outback crosswagon, the Focus Active doesn’t match the capability of the Outback for a few reasons. First things first, it’s an FWD -only affair. The ground clearance, tire compound, and tread pattern leave much to be desired too.



Be that as it may, some customers are fine with the meager suspension lift and plastic cladding on the wheel arches. It also makes a lot of sense from a financial standpoint for the Ford Motor Company because everyone is going bananas for crossover utility vehicles and because it’s cheaper to spruce up an existing model than to develop a brand-new one. There are, however, two issues with the Focus Active in the form of a single-cab truck.



On the one hand, the Focus isn’t sold in the U.S., which holds the largest market share for pickups. But most importantly, the Focus trucklet would fail spectacularly because of the crew-cabbed Maverick the Dearborn-based automaker produces in Mexico rather than the United States of America.

Once the favorite of North American customers, the regular cab now accounts for a small percentage of total sales. Extended-cabbed trucks don’t hold a candle to crew cabs, and you can easily determine this preference by looking through the brochures of the F-150 Raptor and



Once the favorite of North American customers, the regular cab now accounts for a small percentage of total sales. Extended-cabbed trucks don’t hold a candle to crew cabs, and you can easily determine this preference by looking through the brochures of the F-150 Raptor and Ranger Raptor . More specifically, the Blue Oval sells them exclusively as crew cabs. The rendering meister started with the 2022 facelift of the Focus, which is pictured with the Active trim level. On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, what Ford calls Active is pretty much a synonym for wannabe crossover.Loosely inspired by what Subaru has been doing for ages with the Outback crosswagon, the Focus Active doesn’t match the capability of the Outback for a few reasons. First things first, it’s an-only affair. The ground clearance, tire compound, and tread pattern leave much to be desired too.Be that as it may, some customers are fine with the meager suspension lift and plastic cladding on the wheel arches. It also makes a lot of sense from a financial standpoint for the Ford Motor Company because everyone is going bananas for crossover utility vehicles and because it’s cheaper to spruce up an existing model than to develop a brand-new one. There are, however, two issues with the Focus Active in the form of a single-cab truck.On the one hand, the Focus isn’t sold in the U.S., which holds the largest market share for pickups. But most importantly, the Focus trucklet would fail spectacularly because of the crew-cabbed Maverick the Dearborn-based automaker produces in Mexico rather than the United States of America.

Editor's note: 2022 Ford Focus facelift pictured in the gallery. 2022 Ford Focus facelift pictured in the gallery.