BMW Launches X7 Nishijin Ultra-Limited Edition Celebrating Ancient Japanese Technique

If Mercedes-Benz had to change the nomenclature of its vehicles to make it obvious the then-GL-Class (now GLS-Class) was the S-Class of the SUV segment, BMW had no similar problems.
Come to think of it, back when their neighbors from Stuttgart were operating these changes, the Bavarians didn't even have a 7 Series SUV equivalent on the market. It wasn't until 2018 that the X7 was launched, slotting straight above the X5 in the company's non-coupe SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle - BMW lingo for SUV) hierarchy.
With the 7 Series an old presence on the market, everybody knew what to expect from the X7 right from the get-go, which meant no further explanations were required. And, sure enough, the biggest and most luxurious SAV from BMW delivered all the comforts and pampering its position in the German manufacturer's lineup implied.
However, that's not to say there isn't always room for more. There is only so much you can add in terms of gadgets and gizmos, but when it comes to luxury, there is virtually no end to the type of fabrics and materials one can use in a vehicle, inside and out. This is where BMW Individual kicks in, the brand's customization branch that's there to meet even the most exquisite requests.
When it's not busy satisfying its undoubtedly wealthy customers, BMW Individual may have the time to pull off limited editions such as the X7 Nishijin. Essentially an X7 xDrive40d equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid technology, the SAV gets a few special touches - the Ametrine Metallic exterior color or the white Merino leather - as well as one extremely special one: the Nishijin-ori piece of tapestry used to decorate the central armrest.
The art of Nishijin-ori dates back for over one thousand years, but as is the case with many other wonderful Japanese traditional crafts, is still being employed today to create exquisite fabrics. Three such woven and decorated pieces will make their way on the center consoles of just as many BMW X7, and if the pictures are anything to go by, they will look absolutely gorgeous. Who knew that a millennium-old Japanese tradition could go so well with a modern German SAV?
Before you get all worked up, besides the three-vehicle limited run, there is one more thing you should know that might slam the brakes on your enthusiasm: the spectacular headliner you see in the images will not make it on the vehicles on sale. It's kind of deceitful of BMW to include it in the release if you ask us, but we won't let that spoil what is otherwise a pretty cool special limited edition.
With the 7 Series an old presence on the market, everybody knew what to expect from the X7 right from the get-go, which meant no further explanations were required. And, sure enough, the biggest and most luxurious SAV from BMW delivered all the comforts and pampering its position in the German manufacturer's lineup implied.
However, that's not to say there isn't always room for more. There is only so much you can add in terms of gadgets and gizmos, but when it comes to luxury, there is virtually no end to the type of fabrics and materials one can use in a vehicle, inside and out. This is where BMW Individual kicks in, the brand's customization branch that's there to meet even the most exquisite requests.
When it's not busy satisfying its undoubtedly wealthy customers, BMW Individual may have the time to pull off limited editions such as the X7 Nishijin. Essentially an X7 xDrive40d equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid technology, the SAV gets a few special touches - the Ametrine Metallic exterior color or the white Merino leather - as well as one extremely special one: the Nishijin-ori piece of tapestry used to decorate the central armrest.
The art of Nishijin-ori dates back for over one thousand years, but as is the case with many other wonderful Japanese traditional crafts, is still being employed today to create exquisite fabrics. Three such woven and decorated pieces will make their way on the center consoles of just as many BMW X7, and if the pictures are anything to go by, they will look absolutely gorgeous. Who knew that a millennium-old Japanese tradition could go so well with a modern German SAV?
Before you get all worked up, besides the three-vehicle limited run, there is one more thing you should know that might slam the brakes on your enthusiasm: the spectacular headliner you see in the images will not make it on the vehicles on sale. It's kind of deceitful of BMW to include it in the release if you ask us, but we won't let that spoil what is otherwise a pretty cool special limited edition.