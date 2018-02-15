autoevolution
 

BMW X4 M Rendering Looks Ready for GLC 63 Coupe

15 Feb 2018, 21:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Grand Tour just proved that performance SUVs are stupid. The Stelvio QV and Macan Turbo both went into limp mode after just a few seconds of off-roading. However, that won't stop BMW from launching their own rival, the X4 M.
13 photos
BMW X4 M spiedBMW X4 M spiedBMW X4 M spiedBMW X4 M spiedBMW X4 M spiedBMW X4 M spiedBMW X4 M spiedBMW X4 M spiedBMW X4 M spiedBMW X4 M spiedBMW X4 M spiedBMW X4 M spied
It's all about strutting your stuff. Just like a bodybuilder who looks like he could kick everyone's backside but never acts on it, the X4 M is about the potential to go fast in difficult terrain conditions.

Nobody will ever risk damaging the paint. In fact, we bet that some owner will even carry wet wipes to clean the dust off the wheels and exhaust.

Anyway, after selling 200,000 units of the first X4, BMW has just launched the all-new generation. Can you believe they sold that many? That's about 2/3 of all the Teslas in the world for an SUV with an ugly chopped backside.

Even at launch, this new X4 wears the M Performance badge, applied to both the M40i and the M40d. Both have 3-liter inline-6 engines, as will the X4 M.

From what we know, the engine in question is called S58 and will debut in the X3 M with around 450-460 horsepower. This will be sent to a tail-happy xDrive system via an 8-speed ZF automatic.

It's a pretty small engine with not that much power, especially considering the V8-powered GLC 63 S Coupe, so BMW had better get the exhaust tuning right the first time. There's also the potential for a 550 horsepower Jaguar F-Pace SVR.

Wondering what $80,000 worth of M SUV looks like? Well, here's a rendering by X-Tomi Design. To get the X4 looking even sportier, he lowered the suspension, made the wheels black and changed the bumper.

Somehow, we feel that it's not a close enough match to the X4 M spyshots. But nobody knows for sure what this thing will look like, especially since the X2's M Sport pack is such a design mess.
BMW X4 M 2019 BMW X4 BMW X4 rendering
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
BMW models:
BMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVBMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeAll BMW models  