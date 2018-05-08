autoevolution
 

BMW to Hand Over a BMW M3 CS to MotoGP’s Best Qualifier

8 May 2018, 7:01 UTC ·
by
As an official car partner for MotoGP, BMW will once again be awarding a very special prize to the best qualifier of this racing season. Called the BMW M Award, the prize consists this year of a BMW M3 CS.
The vehicle to be handed over to the best rider of the season was unveiled last weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera. It is only one of 1,200 units manufactured worldwide and comes in Frozen Dark Blue.

This would be BMW’s 16th annual award for MotoGP’s best rider during qualifying over the season. Each of the previous awards consisted of an exclusive, individually designed BMW M car.

The rider with the biggest appetite for BMW M cars is Marc Márquez, who for five years in a row was the recipient of the carmaker’s exclusive models. Runners-up are Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner, each owing three of BMW M’s cars they paid no money for.

“It goes without saying that 2018, as our anniversary season in the MotoGP, is something very special to us,” said Vladimir Bistrivoda, the man in charge with BMW M’s collaboration with MotoGP.

“Which is why we are excited, in our exclusive high-performance limousine BMW M3 CS, to be able to present another very special model from our range of products like the BMW M Award winner’s car.”

The German carmaker presented this year’s official cars for the motorcycle racing series in March. The official MotoGP Safety Car is the M5. Powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine, developing 600 HP and a maximum torque of 750 Nm.

Seven other M models will be on scene for each race of the season, including BMW M3, the BMW M4 Coupe, the BMW M2 and the BMW M6 Gran Coupe safety cars. A BMW X5 M took on the role of a medical car.
