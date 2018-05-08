BMW to Hand Over a BMW M3 CS to MotoGP’s Best Qualifier

As an official car partner for MotoGP, BMW will once again be awarding a very special prize to the best qualifier of this racing season. Called the BMW M Award, the prize consists this year of a BMW M3 CS.

The rider with the biggest appetite for BMW M cars is Marc Márquez, who for five years in a row was the recipient of the carmaker’s exclusive models. Runners-up are Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner, each owing three of BMW M’s cars they paid no money for.



“It goes without saying that 2018, as our anniversary season in the MotoGP, is something very special to us,” said Vladimir Bistrivoda, the man in charge with BMW M’s collaboration with MotoGP.



The German carmaker presented this year’s official cars for the motorcycle racing series in March. The official MotoGP Safety Car is the M5. Powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine, developing 600 HP and a maximum torque of 750 Nm.



