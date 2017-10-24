Spyshots: 2018 BMW M3 CS Spied, Aiming for Nurburgring Sedan Record?

The current F80 generation of the M3 is approaching the end of its life cycle, which means we'll get to enjoy the icing on this four-door cake. To be more precise, BMW is currently working on the M3 CS and we can now bring you the first spyshots of the spiced-up sedan.

And with the Brit mixing 600 ponies with all-wheel-drive, the Bimmer, which his set to land next year, as a 2019 model, has an uber-difficult task on its hands. The Clubsport badge, which we've already met on the M4, will be slotted above the Competition Package, being destined for those who aim to spend time on the track.The M3 CS prototype was snapped while grabbing a meal and most of the new bits present on the car are already familiar, since we've seen them on the M4 CS . We're talking about the vented hood and the CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) luggage compartment lid spoiler, with the same material being used for the camouflaged front apron lip.The performance coupe's Orbit Grey-finished wheels, which come in a 19-inch size up front and in a 20-inch size at the back, are also here.Given the fact that the two-door model's diet has allowed it to shave 70 lb-ft (over 30 kg), you can expect the same for the four-door model.The twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six of the M3 will be tweaked to deliver 460 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm), with the RWD sedan probably set to match the coupe's 3.9s 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time.We must also mention the exclusivity associated with the Clubsport moniker, since, for instance, is only bringing 3,000 units of the M4 CS to the market.Given the circuit determination of the 2018 BMW M3 CS, it's obvious that the machine could aim to grab the Nurburgring sedan record. To grab the said accolade, the Clubsport should one-up the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Automatic's 7:32 chronograph performance. However, since the M4 CS comes with a Green Hell lap time of 7:38, this would require the German engineers to step up their game for the four-door version.And we must also note that the Bavarian model isn't alone in this race. That's because Jaguar is also aiming for the said title these days. The Big Cat's insane XE SVR Project 8 is currently enjoying the final weeks of Nurburgring testing.And with the Brit mixing 600 ponies with all-wheel-drive, the Bimmer, which his set to land next year, as a 2019 model, has an uber-difficult task on its hands.