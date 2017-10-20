autoevolution
 

BMW M4 CS Fails To Beat M3 Competition Pack in Track Test, Tires To Blame

20 Oct 2017, 18:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
BMW aficionados were eagerly anticipating the moment when the M4 CS would hit the track, with fans willing to know just how quick the Clubsport incarnation of the uber-coupe is. And while that moment has arrived, it still there's still some waiting to be done.
6 photos
BMW M4 CS track testBMW M4 CS track testBMW M4 CS track testBMW M4 CS track testBMW M4 CS track test
An M4 CS was recently thrown around Magny-Cours by Motorsport Magazine and while the French editors did deliver their best effort, the two-door couldn't manage to beat the lap time they had set using the obviously inferior M3 Competition Package.

However, if you take a look at the footage of the lap, you'll quickly understand that the CS was far from having used its full potential. In fact, the lap looks like a mess, with the Bimmer oversteering all over the places and even showing more understeer than expected at times.

So, what is the explanation for the disappointing bend performance of the car? After all, the CS was brought to life as a special edition that would be slotted in between the "regular" M4 and the all-out M4 GTS track special.

Well, the answer comes from the tires. For reasons that haven't been mentioned, the test car had been supplied with Micheline Pilot SuperSport rubber. So, instead of the super-sticky Cup 2 tires that should've been fitted to the Bavarian toy, the vehicle featured ex-generation rubber.

Sure, you can have plenty of track prepping on this 460 hp animal, which should be offered at around $100,000 in the US, but it won't be worth all that much without the proper shoes.

"Because of tires... BMW didn't put the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 (the OEM choice) on this car. We will test very soon the M4 CS with the good tires," the mag explained using the comments section of the YouTube video.

So, next time you talk about a certain machine having set a new record on a track (by the way, the M4 CS is a 7:38 car on the Nurburgring), make sure you pay close attention to the tire difference between the newcomer and the beast that used to hold that record.

bmw m4 cs BMW M4 BMW
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
BMW models:
BMW i3sBMW i3s CompactBMW i3BMW i3 CompactBMW M5 (F90)BMW M5 (F90) MediumBMW X3BMW X3 Premium SUVBMW 6 Series Gran TurismoBMW 6 Series Gran Turismo LuxuryAll BMW models  