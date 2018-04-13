2018 BMW M3 30 Years American Edition Is Still Unsold

At last year’s SEMA Show, BMW of North America took the veils off a one-of-one F80 M3. Penned by DesignWorks Studio and christened 30 Years American Edition, the sports sedan carried a price $128,635 plus $995 destination back then. Fast-forward to the present day, and Century West BMW is selling it for $130,110.
Don’t you find it curious that such an exquisite piece of Bavarian engineering has been sitting ownerless since October 2017? Adding insult to injury, the Los Angeles-based dealer increased the price by $480 instead of trying to move the damn car by slapping a discount. But then again, incentives and rebates are offered on econoboxes, Camrys, and pickup trucks, not a bespoke interpretation of the F80.
Laden with carbon fiber and painted in Frozen Red II Metallic, the 30 Years American Edition is equipped with golden M Performance alloy wheels that measure 19 inches up front, 20s for the rear axle. The carbon-fiber rear wing is complemented by the M Performance quad-pipe exhaust with titanium silencers.
Equipped with the Competition Package and six-speed manual, the unique model also happens to benefit from track-focused adjustable suspension and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires on all corners. In a similar fashion to the exterior, the cockpit looks unlike any other F80 M3 cabin we’ve ever laid our eyes on. The three-color upholstery is a nod to the blue, purple, and red ///M insignia found on all M models.
The question is, would you splash $130,110 on this special edition or would you put spend less on the M3 CS? 550 copies are coming to the United States, starting at $97,400. Another argument in favor of the M3 CS is the performance, with the engine tuned to develop 454 ponies, not 444 as it’s the case with the Competition Package.
The CS also happens to be lighter than the standard M3, with BMW quoting a diet of 110 pounds (49 kilograms) thanks to CFRP. Oh, and it has a Gurney flap!
