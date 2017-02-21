BMW Motorrad Presents The Pure And Crafted Festival

If you’re in Europe later this summer, you might want to check out the Pure&Crafted Festival presented by BMW Motorrad
in the industrial charm of Berlin.
Already in its third edition, the 2017 Pure&Crafted Festival takes place on 26 and 27 August, getting in a new look and location. After two successful editions held at the Berlin Postbahnhof, the festival is now moving to a larger location at a former power station known as the Altes Kraftwerk Rummelsburg.
The new site offers an industrial charm and promises greater diversity than ever for all friends and fans of motorcycle culture, New Heritage lifestyle and guitar music.
Interpol, Car Seat Headrest, Razz, The Dead Lovers, and many other artists will be there to animate the show. In addition to that, the show will once again include an international custom bike show, as well as acrobatic performances, different themed exhibitions, and food.
While music lovers get their money´s worth especially on Saturday with the internationally renowned stage line-up, the Sunday will focus somewhat more on the theme of motorcycle culture and New Heritage lifestyle – so it’ll be time to pack up friends, family, and stuff and get out into the fresh air!
Pure&Crafted invites anyone with a sense of curiosity and adventure
to savor the uniquely relaxed festival atmosphere and round off the weekend with an eventful day – complete with motorcycle ride-out and kids’ program. And the music is a key feature here too, as we can look forward to some real musical gems on the Motodrom stage.
Tickets are available at the event’s online page
, and you can choose from one of the three offers. A festival ticket that includes access to both days (€24 plus fees), a Saturday ticket (€19 plus fees) or a Sunday ticket (€5 plus fees).