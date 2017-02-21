BMW Motorrad Of Denver Get A New, Bigger Location

autoevolution

If you live in Denver and want a new BMW motorcycle, you’ll have to go to another place than the 10,000 square-foot facility in Aurora. That dealership got recently relocated to Colorado, and it doubled its size.
The new BMW of Denver is now situated at 10350 E. Easter Avenue, Centennial, CO, and its 20,000-square-feet surface holds all the new and pre-owned BMW motorcycles, parts, accessories, and apparel you could wish.

“Under the leadership of Dealer Principal Susan Dukes and General Manager Bill McConnell, sales at Colorado’s oldest and only exclusive BMW motorcycle retailer have increased more than 40% in the past three years, necessitating its relocation to a larger, state-of-the-art facility to serve its growing number of customers,” commented Michael Peyton, Vice President, BMW Motorrad North America. “We’re confident that BMW of Denver will continue to thrive in its new location in the heart of GS country.”

The grand re-opening of the dealership will take place Friday-Saturday, March 24-25 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The event coincides with the launch of BMW Motorrad’s National Spring Season Start Campaign, and will also feature a demo truck which offers a wide variety of bikes to test ride.

“We are committed to maintaining our ranking as the #1 dealer for volume and customer satisfaction in Colorado,” Bill adds. “It may be cool in the Rockies, but the atmosphere at BMW of Denver is always warm and friendly.”

The dealership offers BMW bikes for each taste and as of the moment of writing this piece, the cheapest model you can buy is a new 2016 F 650 GS, which comes in at $9,315. At the opposite end, you can get a 2016 BMW K 1600 GTL going for $27,490.

Showroom hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
