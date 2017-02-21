2017 Volkswagen e-Golf with 300 Kilometer Range Launched in Germany

Renault and Nissan offer their EVs with larger batteries as options. But Volkswagen's new e-Golf model, which also benefits from a mild facelift
, now comes only with its upgraded 35.8-kWh system, which holds roughly 50% more juice. Available today in Germany from €35,900, the electric hatchback has a host of other changes as well.
When compared to the old e-Golf, the cosmetic differences should mostly be apparent at the front and on the inside. The headlights have a new design where the LED daytime signature and trademark blue line are split. Designers also changed the C-shaped elements in the bumper.
So, is it slow? Not really. Power has gone up to 136 PS thanks to a new motor, so the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint takes 9.6 seconds. Smoking people with 1.6-liter diesels at the lights is not as important as the range, which has gone up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) according to the admittedly unrealistic New European Driving Cycle.
The 2017 e-Golf looks like a very upmarket yet completely ordinary hatchback, with only a few elements giving the electric propulsion away. On the inside of the car, the great news is that you get the expensive new 9.2-inch infotainment as standard. Customers will also have an extensive list of safety systems that include Front Assist, City Emergency Braking, and Pedestrian Monitoring.
However, we looked at the configurator
and found a few costly options, not a lot of them, though. Considering the high-tech nature of the car, it's best to order the €510 digital speedometer. The Golf is a small car that's easy to park, but you could have a self-parking system for €1,700.
That's kind of an over-the-top option for wealthy EV buyers. But considering there's no engine sound to speak of, you could have the €680 Dynaudio Excite sound system with 10 speakers and a subwoofer. Time to catch up on that opera!
Paint options are cheap, and there are no alloy choices, but you could splurge on a set of leather seats for €2,100, even though that wouldn't be very "eco" of you.