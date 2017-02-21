autoevolution

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf with 300 Kilometer Range Launched in Germany

 
21 Feb 2017, 12:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Renault and Nissan offer their EVs with larger batteries as options. But Volkswagen's new e-Golf model, which also benefits from a mild facelift, now comes only with its upgraded 35.8-kWh system, which holds roughly 50% more juice. Available today in Germany from €35,900, the electric hatchback has a host of other changes as well.
When compared to the old e-Golf, the cosmetic differences should mostly be apparent at the front and on the inside. The headlights have a new design where the LED daytime signature and trademark blue line are split. Designers also changed the C-shaped elements in the bumper.

So, is it slow? Not really. Power has gone up to 136 PS thanks to a new motor, so the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint takes 9.6 seconds. Smoking people with 1.6-liter diesels at the lights is not as important as the range, which has gone up to 300 kilometers (186 miles) according to the admittedly unrealistic New European Driving Cycle.

The 2017 e-Golf looks like a very upmarket yet completely ordinary hatchback, with only a few elements giving the electric propulsion away. On the inside of the car, the great news is that you get the expensive new 9.2-inch infotainment as standard. Customers will also have an extensive list of safety systems that include Front Assist, City Emergency Braking, and Pedestrian Monitoring.

However, we looked at the configurator and found a few costly options, not a lot of them, though. Considering the high-tech nature of the car, it's best to order the €510 digital speedometer. The Golf is a small car that's easy to park, but you could have a self-parking system for €1,700.

That's kind of an over-the-top option for wealthy EV buyers. But considering there's no engine sound to speak of, you could have the €680 Dynaudio Excite sound system with 10 speakers and a subwoofer. Time to catch up on that opera!

Paint options are cheap, and there are no alloy choices, but you could splurge on a set of leather seats for €2,100, even though that wouldn't be very "eco" of you.
2017 Volkswagen Golf E-Golf EV Volkswagen Volkswagen e-Golf
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52