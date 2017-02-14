BMW Motorrad U.S. Releases 2017 Models Pricing and Availability

autoevolution

If you intended to get yourself a new 2017 model year BMW motorcycle, the company just announced the official pricing for the US market as well as availability in dealerships.
So, let’s kick it off with the all-new 2017 BMW R nineT Racer, which is the cafe racer variant of the popular boxer roadster. It comes with a single seat and motorsport painted tail hump, a painted steel tank, traditional forks, cast wheels, a single exhaust, half fairing, and low clip-on handlebars.

The Racer is available starting March and as an MSRP of $13,295. A list of options has been provided too, where you can choose some spoked wheels ($500), brushed aluminum tank ($950), chrome exhaust ($150), Automatic Stability Control ($400) or heated grips ($395).

Next, we have the 2017 BMW R nineT Pure variant, made for those looking for authentic styling and not so much technology. It’s basically a stripped down R nineT acting as a blank canvas for those who want simplicity or to customize it themselves.

MSRP for the Pure model is $11,995 and will be available in dealerships starting March as well. Adding to the above, the options list only comes with a lower suspension ($250).

The 2017 BMW R nineT, the original model that started this new lineup, will be offered at $15,395 starting the same month. It is actually $300 more expensive as it comes with a new instrument cluster, adjustable front forks as well as new spoked rims. The only optional feature is the Automatic Stability Control along with extra color setups.

Last but not least in the roadster class, the 2017 R nineT Scrambler is offered at $13,000 coming with the same features you know from last year. The R nineT Urban G/S didn’t receive a price tag yet.

The 2017 BMW R 1200 GS base price has been increased by $200, now being offered at $16,695, thanks to the addition of new front panels. It also comes with more optional features as well as reshuffled Enhance packages.

Its off-road version, the 2017 BMW R 1200 GS Adventure comes with a 200 bucks price increase too, having to fork out $18,895 now due to the same reasons.

The 2017 BMW S 1000 R now comes with a new Akrapovic HP titanium exhaust, redesigned side panels, new headlight trim, updated engine, revised instrument display, and a modified chassis. For these changes, BMW Motorrad asks $300 more, summing up to $13,795.

Finally, the 2017 BMW S 1000 RR comes with redesigned graphics, Dynamic Traction Control with lean-angle sensor, standard single seat with passenger seat cover, and comes with no price change from last year.
