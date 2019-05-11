BMW M2 CS Shows Up at Nurburgring, Out for Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Blood

It's no secret that big carmakers like BMW constantly increase the size of their models and debut new smaller cars to fill in the gaps that are created this way. And it's also common knowledge that little weight is the best friend of a driver's car. Given these two facts, you might be tempted to say that the perpetual growth phenomenon doesn't get in the way of those who seek the ultimate driving experience, since one can always go for the new small model, but you'd be wrong, at least in the case of the Bavarian automaker.