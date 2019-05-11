BMW M2 CS Shows Up at Nurburgring, Out for Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Blood

It's no secret that big carmakers like BMW constantly increase the size of their models and debut new smaller cars to fill in the gaps that are created this way. And it's also common knowledge that little weight is the best friend of a driver's car. Given these two facts, you might be tempted to say that the perpetual growth phenomenon doesn't get in the way of those who seek the ultimate driving experience, since one can always go for the new small model, but you'd be wrong, at least in the case of the Bavarian automaker.
That's because the next generation of compact Bimmers relies on a FWD-based architecture (xDrive will be available, but it won't change all that much). So there's little chance we'll get a toy as old-school as the BMW M2 too soon.
Fortunately, though, M Division engineers are making the most out of the current RWD architecture, with its straight-six engines (sadly, newcomers should stick to turbo-fours).
If the standard M2 isn't enough of a trip to the golden era (think: E30 M3) for you, BMW has also prepared the M2 Competition. Well, as it has been the case with the retiring M3, there will also be an M2 CS model.
Rumored for quite a while, the ClubSport incarnation of the BMW M2 will be a rather close rival for the upcoming Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, which will deliver up to 425 hp (interestingly, the said Porscha can also be had with the Clubsport suffix, but this turns it into a racecar).
Both German compact sportscars are currently completing their final testing stages at the Nurburgring (here's the Porsche doing its thing, for instance). And you can check out a pair of fresh BMW M2 CS spyshots in the social media posts at the bottom of the page - lens tip to DCN Cars for these images.
Even with the camo on, it's clear that the aero kit of the CS is angrier, with the visual gym trip including elements such as the front apron, the power dome on the hood, the rear diffuser and a discreet trunk lid spoiler.
The M2 has been put on a carbon diet for its new form, with this involving the roof, which means overall weight is expected to drop by around 130 lbs (60 kg) reduced, the center of gravity will also be lowered.
Leaked info talks about an M3-spec engine allowing the uber-M2 to thrill the driver with 450 ponies, which is almost a 40 hp bump over the muscle number of the M2 Competition.
And while the dual-clutch tranny is here to stay, so is the manual (hooray!).
The BMW M2 CS is expected to make its debut by the end of the year, probably coming to the market as a 2020 model.
