2020 BMW M8 to Launch with New Control System, Including for Brakes

In the new M8 BMW plans to take the level of customization when it comes to the car’s settings to whole new levels, by adding a few more options to the list of available choices.A new Setup button located on the center console will allow the driver to choose the optimum performance levels for five of the car’s hardware, namely engine, suspension, steering, brakes and M xDrive.Changing settings for the braking system is a new feature in the M8 and it was made possible by using an integrated braking system that brings together into a single module brake activation, brake booster and braking control functions.There will be three engine Setup settings (Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus), three suspension settings (Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus), and two for steering and brakes (Comfort and Sport).In addition to the enhanced Setup capabilities, the 2020 M8 will also offer a brand new M Mode button, also located on the center console. By activating this button, the driver can change what information the all-digital instrument cluster and Head-Up Display show.In all, there will be three different displays that can be summoned, namely Road, Sport and Track (Track will only be available for the Competition models).Full details on the new control system can be found in the document attached below.The rest of the details about the new M8 are available only as rumors, especially when it comes to powertrain. Word on the street is we should expect well over 600 hp of power, coming from a unit paired to a new transmission.