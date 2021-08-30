BMW iX3 to Get a Piece of the Action in the "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings"

The BMW iX3 will star in the new Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings," next to an M8 sports car in Melbourne Red. Both vehicles will take center stage in the action-packed movie set to hit theaters on September 3rd.
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to include an Asian-led cast. Filming began in February last year but was halted in March due to the pandemic outbreak. Production was then set in motion again in August and ended in October, with extra shooting taking place in Sydney and San Francisco.
The movie premiered in Los Angeles on August 16th and is set to hit the theaters in the U.S. on September 3rd, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu will play in the title role as he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization, being forced to confront his own past.
The perfect recipe for an action-packed movie is there: we have scenes with bus fights, car chases, helicopters, and underwater battles. Of course, the BMW iX3 could not be missed from the mix. Its appearance only comes naturally as the model is the first electric crossover built by the Germans in China, which is not making it to the U.S.
Initially, the car was expected to arrive in the U.S., but the carmaker changed its mind at the beginning of the year for undisclosed reasons that most likely have to do with the range. The vehicle, which is only available with rear-wheel drive, has an 80 kWh battery that provides it a range of 460 km (285 miles) as measured on the WLTP test cycle.
The BMW iX3's debut in the new Marvel Studios movie also coincides with the launch of the updated model, which receives a fresh exterior design, new tech features, and others improvements. The BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture's Shenyang factory will begin production next month in China for both local and international markets, with the first units expected to arrive in Europe this fall.
