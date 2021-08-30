Canoo Anyroad Is the Dream Recreational Vehicle of Tomorrow

Jeep Recalls 2.0-Liter Turbo Wrangler Over Cracked Fuel Supply Line Connector

Introduced in late 2017 as a 2018 model, the JL is facing yet another callback. On this occasion, Jeep has recalled certain units equipped with the 2.0-liter mill over a fuel supply line connector supplied by TI Ashley. 42 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , the plastic fuel supply line connector that attaches to the high-pressure fuel pump may crack prematurely. The suspect batch of connectors was introduced into



As of August 13th, the safety boffins at Jeep have knowledge of three field reports related to this problem, 55 customer assistance records, and 806 warranty claims. On the upside, Jeep is aware of no accidents.



FCA US, which is controlled by the Stellantis group nowadays, has a longstanding policy of reimbursing owners who have incurred the cost of repairing any issue that subsequently becomes the subject of a recall. Known customers will be informed of the callback on October 15th, and stateside dealers will be notified on October 15th too as per the recall report.



In the meantime, owners may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s vehicle safety hotline for more information. Another way to tell if your 2.0-liter Wrangler needs to be fixed is to run the vehicle identification number on the federal watchdog’s VIN lookup tool.



Also known as the Global Medium Engine, the Hurricane dates back to 2016 when Alfa Romeo launched this four-cylinder powerplant in the Giulia compact executive sedan. At the moment of writing, nameplates that feature this engine further include the Stelvio, Cherokee, Chinese-market Grand Commander, Maserati Ghibli Hybrid, and Maserati Levante Hybrid.



Download attachment: 2020 Jeep Wrangler 2.0-liter turbo recall (PDF)