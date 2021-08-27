If You Look Closely, You’ll See an Old Bimmer Wagon Attached to That Huge Wing

Another scroll on Reddit, another car worth sharing, and it was a decent family hauler back in the day, before its owner decided that it needs to look like something a kid would draw.
You may be excused if you cannot tell the make and model, because truth be told, it is very hard to see behind that massive (though that’s a small word for the part) wing. However, we’re car experts, and after some constructive debating, we have identified it as a BMW 3 Series.
More specifically, it is an E46, in the five-door 323i configuration. This model was made from 1998 to 2000, and used a 2.5-liter inline-six gasoline engine, with a very decent 169 HP and 181 lb-ft (245 Nm) of torque for that era. Naturally, it didn’t break any speed records, but it did go from point A to B in relative comfort without feeling underpowered.
That’s more than we can say about this ‘tuned’ example, because stripping it of the rear bumper and adding that gargantuan wing has definitely affected the aerodynamics. Speaking of things that the owner thought fit to do, these also include the weirdly-shaped exhaust pipe with a Bosozoku flair, and wide tires wrapped around a set of rather big alloy wheels, sprinkling the whole vehicle with the occasional decal.
Judging by the Washington license plate, the premium compact estate, which has to be a work in progress, was photographed probably somewhere in the state, as it was cruising the roads behind its successor, the E90, and turning some heads, yet not for the right reasons.
Thus, in the end, we do have to say this: may the downforce be with you always, old Bimmer, and don’t forget that ‘objects in the mirror are closer than they appear’ engraving does not necessarily apply to you!
