If You Look Closely, You’ll See an Old Bimmer Wagon Attached to That Huge Wing

More on this:

1 2022 Lamborghini Countach Imagined With Rear Wing and Retro Wheels

2 2002 BMW E46 Compact Acts Mental on Autobahn at Over 155 MPH Thanks to 330d Swap

3 E46 BMW 330xi Turns Into Fun Little Racing Car After Losing 430 Pounds

4 C8 Corvette High-Wing Spoiler Is Now Available Again

5 This 2005 BMW M3 E46 Is a CSL Tribute Done Properly With North American Flavor