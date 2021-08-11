2022 BMW iX3 EV Crossover Gets Bigger Grille and New Tech in Mid-Cycle Refresh

The BMW iX3 has officially undergone cosmetic surgery, getting a refreshed exterior design, new technology features, and others in its first facelift.
Visually, the Germany company’s electric crossover, which will celebrate its public premiere at the 2021 Munich Auto Show this fall, boasts a bigger kidney grille, 10 mm (0.4 in) slimmer LED headlamps on each side, upgradable to laser clusters as an option, 3D taillights, sporty diffuser, and 19- and 20-inch wheels.
BMW is offering the 2022 iX3 with a choice of four metallic paint finishes, standard high gloss exterior trim, Vernasca leather upholstery inside in one of four shades, and Sensatec dashboard. The model sports a 12.3- or 12.5-inch infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital dials, updated center console, new shifter and switchgear, and dark trim.
Another novelty is the standard M Sport Package across the range, which comprises of the iX3 M Sport and iX3 M Sport Pro. The former starts at £59,730 ($82,697) in the UK and the latter at £62,730 ($86,851).
Both of them pack the same electric powertrain, with a rear-mounted motor that generates 286 PS (282 HP / 210 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration is a 6.8-second affair, and top speed stands at 180 kph (112 mph).
On a full charge, the 2022 iX3 has a total driving range of 452-460 km (281-286 miles) on the WLTP cycle. Recharging the 80 kWh battery at an 11 kW wall box from empty to full will take approximately 7 and a half hours, whereas using the 150 kW fast-charging capability, the vehicle will get around 100 km (62 miles) of range in 10 minutes.
Production will kick off next month at the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture’s Shenyang factory, in China, for local and international markets. The first units are bound to make their way to Europe this fall.
