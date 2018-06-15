Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

BMW i3s, Renault Zoe vs. Kia Soul EV: What Do Women Think of Them?

Tighter emissions regulations and people's growing concern for the environment has massively boosted interest in electric cars. But which one should you buy if you're on a tight budget? 2 photos



By now, if you have any interest in the electric car market, you'll know a little bit about each one. The Renault has the last power but is cheap and has a lot of range, the Kia Soul is... nobody bought one, and the BMW i3 will be discontinued because it's terrible. There's no need to sugarcoat the fact that two of these models are somewhat irrelevant.



The thing that peaked our interest is the charge test, which tries to find out how much time it takes to reach 80% using a quick-charger. Because it has the biggest battery to "fill" the Renault takes 60 minutes compared to 40 in the BMW i3s.



The Zoe looks like an ordinary supermini, both inside and out. The downside to that is the lack of space in the back. Meanwhile, the Soul EV is described as spacious yet dull, even though the light grey interior might appeal to some. There's only one trim level available on that car, unlike the BMW i3, which has a multitude of options.



This includes a variety of renewable or recycled materials available inside. As for the "s" that's been added to the end of its name, this refers to BMW's attempt of making the i3 sportier. Fuller tracks, bigger 20-inch wheels, a revised look and the engine that's been boosted from 170 to 184 HP contribute to this.



