DS3 Crossback Spied in Detail, Has Diamond Interior Theme

After discontinuing the DS4 and DS5 , the premium niche division of PSA is focusing almost exclusively on crossovers. While the DS3 nameplate will be kept, the next-gen model is a high-rider too, as presented in these latest spyshots. 17 photos



Wide fenders and a long hood trick you into thinking that it's a hot hatch, even though most powertrains will have less than 150 horsepower. We suspect that the 1.5-liter diesel and 1.2-liter gasoline motors will be the core of the DS3 Crossback range. They should be available with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic.



All-wheel-drive? It's probably not going to be offered, as most French cars do without this feature. The prototype in these photos is clearly being powered by the front tires alone. A little further down the line, the DS3 should also become the first pure EV of the brand.



And unlike the current model, you won't be able to buy a 3-door or a convertible body. The market is demanding more practicality even from small cars. Legroom and cargo space will grow as a result.



Despite the efforts of the driver, our spy photographer was able to snap the interior as well. It clearly features a digital dash and a chunky tablet-style infotainment system which looks like the one in the C3 Aircross. The dashboard features five inter-connecting diamond shapes that include all the buttons and two air vents.



