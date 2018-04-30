Hyundai Ioniq, Toyota Prius and Audi A3 e-tron Reviewed from a Woman's Perspecti

Comparative hybrid reviews are bound to be boring, but we watched this one because of a lady called Vicki Butler-Henderson. She's a racer, stunt driver and former presenter of Top Gear.

Now, she is one-third of a team Auto Trader calls REV which also includes "millennial Rachael Hogg and mother Erin Baker." Together, they set out to find which is the best green car, the Toyota Prius, Hyundai Ioniq and Audi A3 e-tron.The requirements for this test included the ability to run on electricity and a PCP rate of around GBP 300. However, the three are very different. The A3 is based on a premium hatch, the Ioniq is designed to be affordable, and the Prius is the only one without a plug-in system, at least in this test.After the "lady garden" competition, where the girls cover all three cars in plants, they set off for the road test. The Prius goes first, and Vicki points out that it's the least powerful and puts out the most CO2. Of course, we can't ignore the five-year warranty or the excellent reliability record. Could the outcome of the race have been different if this were the Prius PHEV?The millennial of the group points out that the equipment and infotainment aren't that enjoyable to use. Vicki likes the way the Hyundai Ioniq drives more. It's well equipped for the money and practical as a family car.We also learn that the Ioniq won Women's Car of the Year, though team REV can't figure out why. As for the A3 e-tron, the racing driver likes that it's got over 200 hp and gets to 100 km/h in under 8 seconds.Expensive but desirable, the Audi wins this competition. We thought the cheaper Hyundai would take the victory. So that just proves that women want the same thing as men when it comes to buying new cars.