BMW 1 Series Disappoints in Comparison Versus New A-Class and Audi A3

The BMW 1 Series has been around since 2011, and this shows when going up against the brand new Mercedes-Benz A-Class. 2 photos TDI and the

Small diesel engines aren't going to be all that refined, but the 3-cylinder in the BMW is particularly bad, no matter where you are in the rev range. Also, the Bavarian automaker has a reputation for making the best driving cars, but the 1 Series doesn't live up to it.



Problems that What Car? notes range from a soggy manual gearbox to unprecise steering and harsh ride. The 116 horsepower model is not a drift machine either. Obviously, with the 1er being rear-wheel drive, trunk space is less as well.



However, we like the 1 Series enough to defend it. While the review says the manual is not good, the optional ZF 8-speed automatic is way better than any twin-clutch. And considering BMW offers huge discounts, you can afford to tick that box and maybe even go for a more powerful engine, such as the 118d. And we might be biased BMW fanboys here, but doesn't that red hatch look way sportier than the other two?



Seeing as the new A-Class is such a beautiful piece of design, what chance does the Audi have? Plenty, as the A3 is actually the winner of this review, which we found a little odd. But the outcome seems to be influenced by the cost of leasing the cars, cabin build quality, comfort and even simple features like lumbar support.



This isn't the first review to point out that the A-Class has only superficial quality. Once you look past the shiny new displays, you'll find that its buttons aren't as well screwed together as the ones in the A3. Also, those double screens are part of an option that costs 1/10 of the car.



The 340 horsepower M140i immediately comes to mind when thinking of the 1 Series. However, most compact hatch buyers go for low-output diesel versions. That's why this review looks at the 116d, the Audi A3 1.6and the A 180 d.

