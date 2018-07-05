Listen to the BMW X4 M Testing Its S58 Engine at the Nurburgring

The busiest BMW factory in the world, Spartanburg, is about to crank out the brand new X4 model with flagship M-badged versions like the M40i and M40d. However, there's also going to be an X4 M next year, and the Nurburgring track gives us early access to its soundtrack.

The 3.0-liter twin-turbo under the hood is called the S58, and it's a mix between the B58 found under the hood of regular cars and the S55 from the M3. The standard output is expected to be around 450 to 460 horsepower, leaving room for a performance package to add another 20 ponies.



Rumor has it that the next generation M3 will have a mild hybrid version of the AWD system. But if you think about it, hybrid systems add a lot of weight. And what's the perfect car to disguise added bulk? A performance SUV , since cornering expectations are lower.



It's not like you can hear if a car is a hybrid or not while it's lapping a track. But the M version of the new X4 is pretty much what you'd expect. The SAC (Sports Activity Coupe) sits lower, has slightly wider bodywork and boats larger intakes. It doesn't sound much different than an M40i, but that's to be expected.



Hybrid or not, the X4 M will compete directly with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Mercedes- AMG GLC 63 S Coupe (yes, that is a mouthful). So far, Audi hasn't shown us anything to prove that an RS Q5 is headed to production, despite what the reports said.



