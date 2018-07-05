autoevolution
 

Listen to the BMW X4 M Testing Its S58 Engine at the Nurburgring

5 Jul 2018, 10:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The busiest BMW factory in the world, Spartanburg, is about to crank out the brand new X4 model with flagship M-badged versions like the M40i and M40d. However, there's also going to be an X4 M next year, and the Nurburgring track gives us early access to its soundtrack.
3 photos
Listen to the BMW X4 M Testing Its S58 Engine at the Nurburgring
Unless we're mistaken, this is the first time the X4 M is heard at the Green Hell. It's not a landmark moment because the car is the same as the X3 M. Still, many people are eagerly awaiting the arrival of a smaller X6 M.

The 3.0-liter twin-turbo under the hood is called the S58, and it's a mix between the B58 found under the hood of regular cars and the S55 from the M3. The standard output is expected to be around 450 to 460 horsepower, leaving room for a performance package to add another 20 ponies.

Rumor has it that the next generation M3 will have a mild hybrid version of the S58 with 500 horsepower and its first AWD system. But if you think about it, hybrid systems add a lot of weight. And what's the perfect car to disguise added bulk? A performance SUV, since cornering expectations are lower.

It's not like you can hear if a car is a hybrid or not while it's lapping a track. But the M version of the new X4 is pretty much what you'd expect. The SAC (Sports Activity Coupe) sits lower, has slightly wider bodywork and boats larger intakes. It doesn't sound much different than an M40i, but that's to be expected.

Hybrid or not, the X4 M will compete directly with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S Coupe (yes, that is a mouthful). So far, Audi hasn't shown us anything to prove that an RS Q5 is headed to production, despite what the reports said.

BMW X4 M 2019 BMW X4 BMW spyshots spy video
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
 
 