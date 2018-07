Model 3 Performance skidpad testing (on!) pic.twitter.com/YEt8I5jewZ — Tesla (@Tesla) July 6, 2018

Published on Tesla’s Twitter, the following video shows how sideways the Model 3 Performance gets on the skidpad with someone that knows what to do behind the wheel. The sound produced by and smoke emanated from the tires as they scream for their lives are not bad at all, more so if you consider that this is an electric sedan with seating for five.Performance is the top-tier drivetrain for the time being, with Tesla quoting 3.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) and 155 miles per hour (250 km/h) at full potential. Best of all, the range is EPA-rated at 310 miles (almost 500 kilometers).Compared to the initial price of $78,000, the Model 3 Performance now retails at $72,000. The Dual Motor, on the other hand, is $1,000 cheaper than before at $53,000. The $35,000 entry-level configuration, meanwhile, is missing in action.Even though Tesla announced that it managed to build 5,000 examples of the Model 3 in a single week, the Palo Alto-based automaker has in the ballpark of 500,000 orders to meet. But with time, the production capacity will grow and everyone will have their Model 3 delivered, except for those who don’t like to wait.At the present moment, the Model 3 is the hottest car in its segment on demand alone. As for the driving experience and performance, well, the competition doesn’t stand a chance for the time being. Given these circumstances, how long do you think it will take Audi (with the e-tron brand), BMW (with the i brand), and Mercedes-Benz (with the EQ brand) to come up with rivals for the Model 3, Model 3 Dual Motor, and Model 3 Performance?On a related note, have you ever wondered how people would react to a sub-Model 3 electric vehicle in Tesla's lineup in a few years' time?