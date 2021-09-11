Bluegame’s BGX70 Heralded as Revolutionary Concept Yacht Turned Reality

Ladies and gentlemen, Bluegame is a yacht and boat-building yard that has always been in the spotlight in terms of builds and conceptual ideas. Their ability to manipulate watercraft has even attracted the attention of another already established shipyard, Sanlorenzo, leading to a merger in 2018.
Today, this team continues to create vessels that offer the pinnacle of luxurious lifestyle, all neatly wrapped up in a flybridge yacht configuration; most of their vessels follow this sort of architecture.
One boat from this team that can be owned and operated right now, if you have a cool $3,500,000 (€2,963,642 at current exchange rates) in your savings, is the BGX70, a yacht concept that has been considered as “unexpected” when it entered the yachting scene.
fingers in this pie, giving way to a ship that’s 71.58 ft (21.82 m) in length and can sleep up to 16 guests in utter comfort and style.
Now, from an exterior perspective, the BGX70 looks small, but it includes three lower decks, for which, multiple deck configurations exist, yielding several staterooms and social spaces to completely forget about terrestrial cares and worries.
The upper deck, and the one with the flybridge, features the wheelhouse but also a large lounge and alfresco dining setup at the rear. In front, a massive forward-facing lounge setup ensures you’ll get back to the office with the tan you’ve always dreamed of. Tables to enjoy a meal or set a glass of bubbly down are available too.
The deck below (Deck A), can be considered the main deck as it features a stylish and clean-cut interior lounge that allows guests to walk right out onto the beach deck. Towards the front of the ship, two large VIP rooms sit face to face, but are split by a large lounge, kitchen, and multiple bathrooms.
One deck lower (Deck B), guests will find another three double rooms, each with its own bathroom, and yet another lounge aft. This time, no kitchen is provided, but this is a sleeping and living area, so there’s no need for one.
Yes, the story continues with one more deck (Deck C), where a similar layout to Deck B is seen, this time inclusive of some twin bedding. Yet another rear lounge is found here too and offers easy access to the decks above via a staircase.
For power, Bluegame offers you a choice of two Volvo Penta IPS 1,200 D13, or IPS 1,350 D13 engines. Overall, the top speed that can be achieved in the BGX70 is of 30 knots (34.5 mph), quite capable considering the number of bedrooms inside. Heck, the beach deck even looks like it can support a tender or two jet skis.
Sure, it won’t be every day that you go out and spend $3.5 million on a luxury yacht, but if you do ever win the lottery, or finally sell that start-up you’ve been devoting your time and energy to, then the BGX70 is the kind of toy you can celebrate with.
