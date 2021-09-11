2020 Ford Mustang GT500 Gets Its Last "Weak" Dyno Pull Before Whipple Blower Install

More on this:

1 Sleeper S550 Mustang GT Drags 10s Firebird Trans Am, Chaser Gets the Upper Hand

2 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Sitting for Many Years Comes with Two Engines, Still Not Running

3 Stick Shift Mustang Shelby GT350 Drags BMW M4, This Manual War Is Not Even Close

4 This Bonkers XP-82 Twin Mustang Is The Only Airworthy Example, And It's For Sale

5 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Race Car Looks Out of Place on the Streets of LA