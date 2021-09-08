Fountaine Pajot’s New Elegant Yacht Shows What French Sophistication Is All About

One of the greatest places to be right now would be Cannes, where the famous Yachting Festival is unfolding. It began on September 7 and will continue until September 12, dazzling the lucky attendees with the most exquisite yachts at the moment. One of them is the French MY4.S catamaran, the latest creation of Fountaine Pajot.
While the hottest vehicles right now are being revealed at IAA Mobility, the newest and most sophisticated yachts in the world are introduced to the public at the prestigious Cannes Yachting Festival. One of the shipyards presenting at the Festival is Fountaine Pajot, a French company that was established by sailing champions, in 1976.
Fountaine Pajot specializes in sailing catamarans and motor yachts, all built with high-tech composite materials, starting from the hull, to decks and bulkheads. The shipyard’s innovative technology based on resin injection and infusion technique, makes these boats particularly durable.
Guests attending the Cannes Yacht Festival got the chance to admire the latest Fountaine Pajot creation, the MY4.S motor yacht. Apart from the elegant design and sleek silhouette, which stand out right away, this new catamaran is designed to offer an incredible sense of freedom, thanks to its large spaces. For a yacht that’s 36 feet- (11 meters) long, the MY4.S with the new Sportop version impresses with its oversized spaces, which is usually expected only oh multi-hulls.
The owner’s cabin and the saloon are as spacious and bright and they can be, thanks to the sunroof and overall design. They open onto the cockpit that’s cleverly integrated so as not to take too much space, which is extended by a rear platform. Here, as well in the sunbathing area, is where the passengers can enjoy sipping champagne, admiring the view, and simply indulging in the luxurious experience.
Powered by two 150 HP engines (with optional power of up to 250 HP), the MY4.S can reach speeds of up to 22 knots, and an autonomy of up to 1,000 nautical miles. In terms of configuration, customers can opt for the Maestro version with one owner’s suite and two cabins, or the Quator version with four double cabins.
This recently-unveiled luxury motor yacht is available at Fountaine Pajot.
