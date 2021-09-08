Google Says Critical Android Auto Update Is Out, Users Claim Not Really

One of the most important Android Auto problems addressed recently by Google concerns voice commands, as some of the users running the app in their cars discovered that Google Assistant was no longer accepting any hands-free input.
In other words, whenever someone wanted to run a task on Android Auto using voice commands, all they got in return was an error message reading “Something went wrong, please try again.”
Needless to say, nothing actually worked, not even trying again, as indicated by the error message, and the generic solutions like replacing cables, clearing the cache and the data, and everything else eventually proved to be just a waste of time for everybody.
But earlier this month, Google confirmed the problem was fixed, with the company telling everybody they needed to update to the latest version of the Google app to get the patch.
The Google app is the one responsible for powering the Google Assistant, both on Android and on Android Auto, so it’s an essential part of the car experience for everybody.
But as it turns out, users whose devices are fully up-to-date, and therefore the latest version of the Google app is already running on their devices, say nothing has changed and the error message is still there when trying to rely on voice commands for hands-free interaction with Android Auto.
Truth be told, Google hasn’t specifically said what version of the Google app is said to resolve the whole thing, so everybody just assumes that keeping the device up-to-date, and therefore running the most recent build, should bring things back to normal.
For the time being, however, it just looks like Google’s fix needs a fix, though the company itself has so far remained tight-lipped on the whole thing. It remains to be seen if another update in this regard is shipped, but for now, no other workaround is known to exist.
