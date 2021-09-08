Rolls-Royce to Roll Out Cutting-Edge Next-Generation Engines for Sustainable Yachts

One of the best known names in the aerospace industry, Rolls-Royce is constantly raising the bar for propulsion systems. Its powerful mtu engines will now also contribute to reaching sustainability goals in the maritime industry, in multiple ways, from hybrid systems to compatibility with biofuels.
As environmental regulations for ships evolve, so should the propulsion systems. Rolls-Royce announced that its newest offering for production yachts is a propulsion system with an integrated exhaust aftertreatment. Thanks to the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) units, the new generation mtu Series 2000 systems produce less harmful emissions, in order to comply to the IMO III emissions regulations.
This new system that’s set to be delivered this Fall and start tests on yachts at the beginning of next year, will allow yachts access to protected zones, such as the Emission Control Area (ECA) ones, like the North American Coast.
The company also plans to introduce an mtu series hybrid system. Hybrid propulsion systems are taking off in the car industry, and slowly making their way in other automotive sectors as well. Besides from cutting emissions when operating in electric mode, yachts with hybrid propulsion systems would also benefit from reduced vibration and sound, for more enjoyable cruising.
Rolls-Royce’s hybrid solution will be comprised of electric motors, batteries, gearboxes and other electronic components, in addition to the mtu Series 2000 engines. The future hybrid system, with an estimated power of up to 1,939 kW per powertrain, is set to be introduced by 2023.
New generation biofuels, such as HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), are another major direction in the future of maritime transport, so it’s important for future engines to be compatible with these types of innovative fuels. The Rolls-Royce mtu 2000 and 4000 engine series will also be approved for sustainable fuels, starting from 2023.
Of course, fuel cells are another important direction, and the engine manufacturer is also working on integrating other new technologies, including methanol and fuel cell systems, into its future engines.
