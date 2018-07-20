Biker Does 190mph on Stolen Motorcycle, Films Himself, Gets Jail

One daredevil thought it would be a good idea if he filmed himself while going at breakneck speeds on the public roads in the UK, and it ended up biting him where the sun don’t shine, as the saying goes.

23 photos



Campion himself was riding most of them,



In one particular video, Campion is filming himself with one hand, while holding onto the stolen bike with the other. His clock is at almost 190mph, believed to be the highest speed ever reached by a motorcycle on public roads in the UK.



In other videos, Campion is seen doing wheelies at breakneck speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, going on the wrong side of the road, and running red lights. All in all, the footage provided all the evidence needed for prosecutors to have him locked up for a while.



Campion pleaded guilty to 5 counts of dangerous driving, and 1 count of assisting an offender in the retention of stolen goods, the report says.



Inspector Glenn Longden of Nottinghamshire Police hopes Campion’s sentence will serve as warning for other daredevils to not try this on the road.



“The illegal and dangerous use of motorcycles is a massive issue to our communities and although this investigation was immensely complex and time consuming, the result in court has been satisfying,” Longden says. “I hope this prison sentence will make those who think it is acceptable to put themselves and others in danger by driving dangerously think twice.”



Adam Campion, a 26-year-old from Hucknall, Ashfield, was arrested last year after police connected him to a stolen motorcycle , whose license plate was found in the trunk of an abandoned car. A search warrant resulted in his computer being taken away, and on it, police found countless videos of reckless driving, mostly involving stolen bikes.Campion himself was riding most of them, The Mirror reports. Facial recognition software determined that, even though the rider was wearing a helmet in most videos, and this led to a 21-month behind bars conviction for the daredevil.In one particular video, Campion is filming himself with one hand, while holding onto the stolen bike with the other. His clock is at almost 190mph, believed to be the highest speed ever reached by a motorcycle on public roads in the UK.In other videos, Campion is seen doing wheelies at breakneck speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, going on the wrong side of the road, and running red lights. All in all, the footage provided all the evidence needed for prosecutors to have him locked up for a while.Campion pleaded guilty to 5 counts of dangerous driving, and 1 count of assisting an offender in the retention of stolen goods, the report says.Inspector Glenn Longden of Nottinghamshire Police hopes Campion’s sentence will serve as warning for other daredevils to not try this on the road.“The illegal and dangerous use of motorcycles is a massive issue to our communities and although this investigation was immensely complex and time consuming, the result in court has been satisfying,” Longden says. “I hope this prison sentence will make those who think it is acceptable to put themselves and others in danger by driving dangerously think twice.”