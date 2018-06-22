AGV Unveils Motorcycle Helmets Collection in Honor of 1970's Racing Legends

Called Legends, the collection also pays tribute to the gear worn by the two racing legends back in the 1960s and 1970s.Pasolini’s tribute, the X3000, is a revival of the original helmet worn by the racer during his career. It features the same classic design as the original but incorporates all the advancements made in terms of safety over the years.The X3000 features the graphics from Agostini’s racing suit with the five colors of the Olympic rings separating white from red. A dual-button visor can be opened with the left hand alone and integrates the ventilation device hidden within the visor and the removable embroidered leather interior.Only 3,000 units will be made available worldwide for a price of $449 in 10 different designs, including the limited edition AGO1.For Pasolini, AGV revived his X70 jet helmet. This is an open-face piece that would be available with two-color profile and nine other colorways. The X70 will sell for $229.“AGV Legends is a celebration of our roots in the epic pages of motorcycle racing, and a way to covey the experience and emotion from this legendary era,” said in a statement Cristiano Silei, CEO of Dainese, the group which owns AGV.“As a tribute to Ago and Paso, we transposed their style into two gorgeous helmets that bring the classic style but with AGV’s most cutting-edge technical characteristics. Because legends last forever.”Of the two legendary racers, only Agostini, born in 1942, is alive. Pasolini was killed on 20 May 1973 at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza together with Finnish racer Jarno Saarinen, following a crash which involved twelve riders and their motorcycles.