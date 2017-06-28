autoevolution

Dainese Opens New-Format Store In Berlin

Among others, Berlin is known for being a multicultural city that is also a symbol of artistic avant-garde music, architecture, and design. And on that idea, Dainese opened up a new retail concept store this month, and the company says it revolves around a new idea.
Revolutionizing the display concept that traditionally focuses on the shop window and wall, the focus of attention in the new Dainese Store Berlin becomes the ‘room in room’ aspect of the interior architecture dedicated to special projects and storytelling that relates to new collections.

“The creation of the new format constitutes a milestone in Dainese’s history” states Dainese Group’s CEO, Cristiano Silei. “After many months of research and engagement of our clients, we came up with an innovative concept that reflects our values, offering an engaging experience, following a multi-channel approach. The choice of Berlin as the first city where this concept was to be introduced was not coincidental. And it is in this avant-garde context that Dainese’s omnichannel project is soon to be launched, a natural and contemporary combination of online and retail store experiences.”

During a visit to the new store, customers will experience a full immersion into Dainese’s world in which suggested outfits for different applications are illustrated with functional descriptions.

The walls are organized according to different merchandise categories and are lined with helmets, gloves, shoes, boots, and other protective equipment from the two legendary brands (AGV is included too).

This new setup was developed according to a format created for Dainese by architect Renato Montagner, who drew his inspiration from Jean Prouve’s minimalist style and Tom Sachs’ sophisticated use of raw materials.

The format will be implemented with two other store openings in New York and Los Angeles. The final plan is to renew all the 68 Dainese stores around the world.
