Video of Predator Riding Alien Bike to Work is Too Awesome for Words

20 Jun 2018, 9:05 UTC
by
You known you’re a real real fan when you take your obsession up a notch, right up there to the rank of art. Take for example this guy, who not only created an entire Predator bike suit, but also modified his bike to look like an Alien.
That should settle the dispute on who is the most dangerous and badass creature from space, a Predator or an Alien.

As you must know, since you’re reading this, these creatures are from the iconic Hollywood franchises of the same name. They even got to go head to head in the critically-maligned 2004 “AVP: Alien vs. Predator,” which tried to link the mythology in the 2 separate franchises, in the hope of creating a new one.

That didn’t happen, but the movie became somewhat of a cult hit, with many fans buying into the idea, if not exactly into how it was presented on screen. So, we get the basis for this impressive-looking bike and its rider, which, according to buzz online, was spotted in Thailand.

The guy, dressed head to toe as one of the killer Predators, open-mouthed and fangs showing, was on his way to work. This sure beats whatever you came up with this morning for proper office attire, doesn’t it?

He has had the bike modified to look like an Alien, because of course. In the aforementioned “AVP,” the two alien species are at war, but there is no doubt that the Predators are smarter and more technologically advanced than the Aliens, so they’re using them to hunt humans, while Aliens are becoming prey themselves.

It makes sense for this particular Predator to ride an Alien to work, at least from the perspective of a fan of the film. Cops in Thailand weren’t of the same opinion, though.

Since the video emerged online and went viral, word has it that the guy was pulled over and let off with a warning. He did, however, come close to being arrested and charged with illegal car modification. Right now, though, he’s basking in Internet glory.

