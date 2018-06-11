Met Police Officers to Pose as Delivery Drivers to Fight Moped Crime

Moped crime in the UK is still a troubling phenomenon, though the number of incidents has dropped, as compared to the peak of July 2017. To combat it, officers from the Metropolitan Police will reportedly ride disguised as delivery drivers.

The Met Police, though working to put an end to the wave of crime, is overwhelmed by the sheer number of incidents. One measure to combat them would be to have police officers out on the streets, posing as potential victims, the publication reports. Assailants would be easier to apprehend this way, because a chase would ensue immediately.



However, The Guardian stresses, this is just a tactic; i.e. don’t expect the Met to deliver your takeout or to knock on your door with a package.



The move is part of a long series of initiatives to combat moped crime, including the use of slimline motorcycles for more efficient chases, the use of fluorescent DNA spray with unique, unwashable codes, the use of remotely activated spikes, public service announcements and measures meant to cut down on the number of stolen motorcycles and scooters.



Contacted for comment, a Met spokesperson says, “We cannot confirm or deny the existence of such an operation or tactic, nor can we comment on covert policing methods or tactics due to operational reasons.”



“We are using a range of tactics, both overt and covert, and every borough is mobilized to tackle offenders using local knowledge to tailor the policing required for their area, which may include automatic number plate reader deployments, conducting proactive investigations and operations which focus on high-volume offenders, and DNA capture,” the Met spokesperson adds.



