Bentley Flying Spur Gets a Splash of Color to Celebrate Unity, Becomes the Unifying Spur

Ever since Bentley discontinued the Mulsanne two years ago, the smaller Flying Spur has become their flagship sedan model. The third generation came out in 2019, and it may not compete against the Rolls-Royce Phantom, which sits in a superior league, but it does have the likes of the Ghost in its sights, and it has just been turned into the Unifying Spur.
Don’t let its new name trick you, as it is not an entirely new model that you are looking at, but rather an automotive artwork, as the company describes it. The Bentley Unifying Spur bears the signature of the brand’s Design team, celebrating “diversity in all forms,” and “the unifying power of humanity.”
Shown to the world in the Netherlands, and taken out for a quick drive, accompanied by a photoshoot, this one-off car has “unity, love, diversity, and inclusion” written all over its lively looks. It combines everything with “the great achievement of the brand in the market,” according to Bentley, which inaugurated its first showroom there in 2012. Bentley Leusden was followed by the Bentley Maastricht in 2017 and will be joined later this year by Bentley Rotterdam.
“The Netherlands is an important market for Bentley Motors, and since the team at Pon Luxury Cars B.V. has started in 2012, the brand has continuously grown and expanded,” said Bentley’s Regional Director of Europe, Balazs Rooz. “Thanks to the commitment of our dear retail partners in delivering a best-in-class customer experience, we are starting the upcoming new decade with full confidence that the brand will continue its progression, and we are looking forward to the exciting next chapter with the official opening of Bentley Rotterdam.”
Bentley’s Flying Spur range comprises the normal model, as well as the Azure, and Mulliner. The other low-riding vehicles in its lineup are the Continental GT and Continental GTC, joined by the popular Bentayga. The SUV is offered with different powertrains, and, as of recently, with more inches between the axles in the Bentayga EWB version.
