World’s First and Only Bentley British Pop Art Car, by Sir Peter Blake, Could Be Yours

A car can be just a car, but it can also be a very unique way of expressing yourself. For the wealthy enthusiast for whom customization is not enough, an art car with serious ties in the industry and a touching story might just do.
Plus, look at how colorful it is! This is the world’s first and only (so far) Bentley British pop art car, created by none other than the “grandfather of British pop art,” Sir Peter Blake, in early 2016. It’s a Bentley Continental GT V8 S Convertible, commissioned in late 2015 and sold the next year at auction, with all the proceeds going directly to charity.
This car’s story starts with a meeting between Bentley, Sir Blake and representatives for non-profit Care2Save. The charitable organization wanted a car they could sell at auction and, in order to get it, they reached out to two names that hardly needed any introduction to the British public. The project went on fast-forward, with Sir Blake working with Bentley’s specialist bespoke coachbuilding division Mulliner to build his first pop art car.
The result was – and is – a very striking one. The use of collage, which is a trademark for all Sir Blake’s works, is immediately noticeable, as is the combination of primary colors for contrast. Chassis no. SCBGE23W6GC058251, a 2016 model, bears a hand-painted red St James heart on the hood, and an interior that is as eye-popping as the outside.
The doors and the tailgate are painted in a special kind of blue created by Sir Blake, called St. Luke’s Blue, while the side skirts and lower areas are in British Racing Green. The grille framing is Fuchsia Pink, while the hood is Continental Yellow. For contrast, the rearview mirrors and decorative strips are black.
Inside, the leather seats are mismatched for contrast: Cumbrian Green, Imperial Blue, Hotspur, and Newmarket Tan. The gear lever is Vivid Pink, with stripes of it also showing on the steering wheel. A plaque informs that this Bentley is a 1-of-1, and there’s Sir Peter Blake signature in the dashboard; it’s also stitched in all four headrests. The infotainment system comes with a curated playlist by Sir Blake himself.
The car first sold in 2016 at the Bonhams Goodwood Festival of Speed, for £250,000, or $339,000 at the current exchange rate. It will cross the auction block next on March 3, at Bonhams’ British.Cool event in London, where it’s expected to fetch between £300,000 and £400,000 ($407,000 and $543,000).
For what it’s worth, despite Sir Blake’s desire to see this colorful Bentley on the motorway (check out the video at the bottom of the page), it hasn’t seen much road use: since it sold in 2016, it only registered 834 miles (1,342 km) on the odometer.
