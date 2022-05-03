Flying Spur Hybrid Crowned Greenest Bentley Ever

First used for the sedan body style of the hand-built S2, the Flying Spur nameplate was revived in 2005 for a Continental GT-based luxobarge. Redesigned from the ground up two years ago, the Flying Spur has been declared the most fuel-efficient Bentley ever as long as it’s a PHEV.
Joining the 4.0L twin-turbo V8 and 6.0L twin-turbo V8, the 2.9L twin-turbo V6 plug-in hybrid emits 75 grams of carbon dioxide every kilometer. On the Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure, this fellow gulps 3.3 liters per 100 kilometers or 85.6 British miles per gallon.
Over in the United States of America, the Environmental Protection Agency has rated it 46 MPGe and 19 miles per gallon (12.4 liters per 100 kilometers) in addition to 21 miles (34 kilometers) of zero-emission driving range. Back home in the United Kingdom, make that 26 miles (41 kilometers) because the WLTP standard is far more lenient than the North American standard.
Based on the MSB vehicle architecture for rear- and all-wheel-drive applications, the Flying Spur Hybrid is joined at the hip with the Continental GT and Panamera. As for the 2.9L twin-turbo V6, that’s an EA839 shared with the likes of the Audi RS 4 Avant. The eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is the Porsche-designed PDK used by the Continental GT and Panamera.
Presented in July 2021 for the 2022 model year, the Flying Spur Hybrid is now available to order in the United Kingdom and Europe. The British automaker doesn’t mention the starting price of the Mulsanne’s replacement, yet we do know the V8 retails at £160,200 (circa $200,825 at current exchange rates).
An ultra-luxury sedan that helps Bentley cut back on emissions in light of ever-harsher regulations, the Flying Spur Hybrid combines the internal combustion engine mentioned earlier with a small electric motor. Total system output is estimated at 536 ponies (544 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm).
Bentley quotes 60 miles per hour (make that 97 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 177 miles per hour (285 kilometers per hour).
