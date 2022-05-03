Lance McCullers Jr. Treats His Wife, Kara, to a Brand-New Bentley Bentayga

Lance McCullers Jr. decided to buy his wife Kara a brand-new car. So, he went big and treated her to a luxurious vehicle that’s also spacious and comfortable. He went for the Bentley Bentayga.
Lance McCullers Jr and his wife, Kara, got married in 2015, after they started dating back in 2012. A decade later, the professional baseball pitcher, who plays for the Houston Astros of Major League Baseball, decided to change his wife’s car. And he ended up splashing on a brand-new luxury SUV: the Bentley Bentayga.
The baseball star worked with the private dealership Banned Auto Group, based in Los Angeles, California, which helped him find the best option for Kara. He had previously customized his own ride there, a Ferrari 812 Superfast.
The result is a white SUV, which Kara received with a big, red bow on its hood. Unfortunately, neither the dealership nor Kara gave us a glimpse of the interior of the SUV yet. But she did comment on her Instagram Stories that it was a “surprise new whip” and admitted that she's "so obssessed" with it.
Bentayga served as the British luxury manufacturer’s first SUV. It was revealed in 2015, at the Frankfurt Motor and it received a facelift in 2020. The most powerful power unit in the range, the W12, is now exclusively reserved for the Bentayga Speed. The entry-level version comes with a 3.0-liter V6 and an electric motor for a total of 443 hp (449 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). Those figures are just enough for a run from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 158 mph (254 km/h).
Banned Autos didn’t give further information about Kara’s Bentley’s engine. Although we don’t know yet what the interior colors of the SUV are, what we do know is that, whatever Lance chose, Kara will have a fun time driving this luxury SUV.
