McLaren MP4-12C Loses GT300 Habits, Now Thinks It's a Drift Car

When drifting was booming about ten years ago, I took pride in the fact that I knew 90% or more of all the professional drifters around. The fun fact about the sport, everyone was always trying to both improve their skills and also build the craziest cars at the same time. But there was one area where few people could venture. Only those that had good financing could afford to explore new chassis, and thus increase the level of the whole drift scene.

10 photos