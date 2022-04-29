Bentley Teases New Model, It Is Said to Sit at the Pinnacle of Its Range

Bentley has announced it will reveal details about the fifth model in its lineup next month. To be specific, on May 10th, the British marque will announce the details of the latest model in its portfolio, which is described as "long-awaited." Many believe it is an SUV that is smaller than the Bentayga.
The official details about the new model are not that generous in explanations, especially not regarding the segment where the new product is set to be positioned. What is clear is that the company has promised to combine luxury, technology, and performance "in a way that only Bentley can deliver."
The description also mentions "an extra dimension of onboard wellness," while also specifying that the new model will "sit in sumptuous comfort" at the pinnacle of its range. While also achieving all the above, the new vehicle is set to deliver "a breadth of capabilities beyond anything previously offered."
Now, with all those statements in mind, take your best guess of what is set to come in the range. Not that easy, is it? Well, let us break it down for you with the most important parts. First, it refers to being the pinnacle of its range, as well as delivering capabilities beyond anything previously offered.
In other words, the new model is set to be a range-topping variant, and it will also come with an extension of an existing capability. If we were to guess, the latter trait might refer to off-roading, but do not quote us on that.
Currently, the Bentley range consists of four models, out of which two are different body styles of the Continental GT. The Flying Spur is the only sedan in the line-up, while the Bentayga is the only SUV.
We also know that the brand is set to reveal its first all-electric model in 2025. Therefore, the fifth product in the portfolio might be something entirely different from all the above, but global trends might make it have an SUV body. There is no official word on what it will be, but we shall learn more on May 10, 2022.
