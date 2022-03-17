Bentley Bentayga Space Edition Is a Bespoke Ode to the Final Frontier

Bentley’s Mulliner Design Team has so far completed 100 bespoke creations this year alone. The latest of them is a one-off Bentayga, which was commissioned by Bentley Orlando for one of its customers.
Baptized the Bentley Bentayga Space Edition, it features exclusive elements inside and out, all of which follow the space theme.
It is finished in Cypress, reminiscent of the first-gen Continental GT. The dark metallic grey with green undertones look is further enriched by the glossy black elements that have replaced the typical chrome accents. Adding contrast to the bodywork is the Orange Flame trim, inspired by comet dust trails.
Those opening the door will be greeted by the illuminated treadplates that depict planets orbiting a solar system. The cockpit was trimmed in Beluga and Porpoise, continuing the dark theme, together with the unique satin black speaker covers. Bright orange emblems can be seen on the seats, and orange micro piping is on deck too. More of the lively shade was used for the door cards, steering wheel, gearshift lever, and dashboard, contrasting the Galaxy Stone fascias.
“The Space Coast in central Florida has long been established as the world’s gateway to explore the universe above, so space travel and exploration were the perfect themes to inspire this unique car,” said Bentley Orlando’s General Manager, Joseph Wierda. “Just as space is limitless, the opportunities for customization with the Mulliner Design Team were only limited by our collective imagination.”
Based on the Speed model, the one-off Bentayga Space Edition packs the twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12. The engine produces 626 hp (635 ps / 467 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque from as low as 1,500 rpm. Despite weighing as much as a small shed, the luxury SUV needs a little under 4 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and has a 190 mph (306 kph) top speed.
