Bentley Will Launch One New Electric Model Each Year Between 2025 and 2030

Bentley has just announced a plan that will see them build a new electric model annually for five years, starting in 2025. This announcement comes after the British carmaker shared how profitable it was last year, bringing in 389 million euros ($427.1 million), as opposed to just 20 million euros ($22 million) in 2020.
Deliveries went up too, by 31 percent to 14,659 units – among strong demand for new hybrid models, such as the Bentayga and the Flying Spur. Meanwhile, operating profits rose to 389 million euros ($427 million), roughly 369 million euros ($405 million) more than in 2020.
According to the British brand, their models are currently the most popular in the higher echelons of the luxury sector, specifically in the €200,000 to €250,000 range ($220,000 - $275,000).
“These results were achieved against a continued backdrop of economic uncertainty. They represent a major achievement for everybody involved at Bentley Motors, as we push forward with our Beyond 100 program to reinvent our entire product range in the build-up to carbon neutrality by 2030,” said Bentley chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark.
Speaking of the carmaker’s ‘Beyond 100’ plan, Bentley already invested 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) at its Crewe factory. The first step towards carbon neutrality will be to only offer plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicles by 2026, which means purists still have a few good years left to enjoy the brand’s spectacular internal combustion engines.
As for today’s cars, Bentley’s range consists of three vehicles in the Bentayga, Continental and Flying Spur. The Bentayga is available in the following specs: Bentayga S, Bentayga V8, Bentayga Hybrid and Bentayga Speed, while the Flying Spur can be had in both Hybrid and Mulliner form.
Meanwhile, the Continental GT is available as a V8, V8 Convertible, GT Speed and GT Speed Convertible, plus GT Mulliner and GT Mulliner Convertible.
