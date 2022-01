Base Two-Door Ford Bronco Gets Heritage Makeover, White MIC Hardtop Incoming

Bronco6G member AARDVARK122 is the owner of this rig, a two-door Base specified with the molded-in-color hardtop. The first modification came in the guise of a 2.0-inch leveling kit from Rough Country, followed by custom smoothies from Wheelsmith. Complemented by Interceptor caps with custom vinyl graphics that include the uppercase F O R D script and a bronco, the steelies measure 17 by 8.0 inches with a 30-millimeter offset.The old-school fender badges add to the specialness of this utility vehicle. AARDVARK122 simply cut off the mounting tabs and used a double-sided adhesive to affix them. The Bronco’s owner won’t be painting the flares in white to complement the steelies, and there’s a good explanation for that.“My next step in this build is going to be the white top. I used printer paper and taped up a mockup on the side and back of one side, to get an idea of how it will look. I have seen a few white tops in photos and wasn’t sure if I liked it. But when you see it in person, it looks so much better.” He does have a point. Too much white would spoil this retro makeover’s looks.Still hampered down by the ongoing chip shortage and even a MIC hardtop constraint, the Bronco can be yours from $29,300 excluding destination charge for the Base trim level in two-door configuration. 16-inch steelies are standard, along with 255/70 all-season tires, Dark Space Gray with Black Onyx cloth seats, a storage bag for the MIC hardtop's front-row panels, 8.0-inch infotainment, LED headlamps, and push-button start.A 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder EcoBoost mill coupled to a Getrag seven-speed manual transmission and a part-time 4x4 system are standard, too, along with a 4.46 final drive ratio for the Dana 44 solid axle out back.