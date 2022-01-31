Base Two-Door Ford Bronco Gets Heritage Makeover, White MIC Hardtop Incoming

Just about everyone wants a Sasquatch-equipped Bronco these days, but obviously enough, some peeps don’t like to run with the pack. Take, for instance, this very nicely modded heritage build finished in Velocity Blue.
Bronco6G member AARDVARK122 is the owner of this rig, a two-door Base specified with the molded-in-color hardtop. The first modification came in the guise of a 2.0-inch leveling kit from Rough Country, followed by custom smoothies from Wheelsmith. Complemented by Interceptor caps with custom vinyl graphics that include the uppercase F O R D script and a bronco, the steelies measure 17 by 8.0 inches with a 30-millimeter offset.
The old-school fender badges add to the specialness of this utility vehicle. AARDVARK122 simply cut off the mounting tabs and used a double-sided adhesive to affix them. The Bronco’s owner won’t be painting the flares in white to complement the steelies, and there’s a good explanation for that.
“My next step in this build is going to be the white top. I used printer paper and taped up a mockup on the side and back of one side, to get an idea of how it will look. I have seen a few white tops in photos and wasn’t sure if I liked it. But when you see it in person, it looks so much better.” He does have a point. Too much white would spoil this retro makeover’s looks.
Still hampered down by the ongoing chip shortage and even a MIC hardtop constraint, the Bronco can be yours from $29,300 excluding destination charge for the Base trim level in two-door configuration. 16-inch steelies are standard, along with 255/70 all-season tires, Dark Space Gray with Black Onyx cloth seats, a storage bag for the MIC hardtop's front-row panels, 8.0-inch infotainment, LED headlamps, and push-button start.
A 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder EcoBoost mill coupled to a Getrag seven-speed manual transmission and a part-time 4x4 system are standard, too, along with a 4.46 final drive ratio for the Dana 44 solid axle out back.
