Barn Find Hunter Finds a 1963 C2 Corvette, Rare Alfa Romeos Among Other Gems in Nashville

Nashville, Tennessee, is famous for its music history. It's the home of country music. If there's one thing musicians love more than making music, it's cars, and Nashville is the pilgrimage of classic cars. Tom Cotter of Hagerty toured this historical musical city hunting for classic cars.
It didn't take Cotter long to find a classic car collector in the city of Nashville. It was an old garage closing up and clearing out its inventory.
"We just had a great lunch, and while we were eating lunch, we found out that there's an old garage in town closing down. They're emptying out all the merchandise. Maybe there are cars, maybe there are parts," Cotter revealed.
The garage was an old hot rod shop, and it was filled with classic gems from as early as the 1930s. There were all kinds of classic cars and parts. Most of the vehicles weren't running, but will make good parts for cars since they are flood-recovered units.
The old garage also had a Fraser luxury car. These cars are instrumental in American luxury car history, with a production that ran between 1946 and 1951. They were the flagship line of upper-medium prized luxury cars developed by Kaiser-Frazer Corporation in Michigan.
The garage owner Stanley also had a C2 Corvette (a first-year 1963 model) with 112,000 miles on it. He got it for $1,750 but later sold it to a brother-in-law. He repurchased it later from the widow.
Nashville had so much to offer in classic cars. On his way to meet a classic motorcycle collector, he bumped into a bunch of other classic cars parked in front of a locked property. There was a Crossley Chassis, a Studebaker Wagoniare, and a couple of Pontiacs.
Cotter also met Summer Hooker, an expert in the world of vintage motorcycles. He had an exciting collection of classic Honda motorcycles and rare Alfa Romeos. We recommend watching the video below for a glimpse of the vintage treasure hidden in his barn.
