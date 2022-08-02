Parked for Oil Change and Forgotten: 1974 Ford Torino Sitting for 42 Years, All Original

If you still find it hard to understand how some cars end up spending decades in storage, away from the daylight and humanity, this 1974 Ford Torino is here to tell its story.
Listed on eBay a few hours ago, this Torino was parked by its owner back in 1980. The reason was as simple as it could be: they just wanted to change the oil.
The car was eventually “forgotten” in storage, and it never returned to the road again. The original owner passed away, so the Torino was left to his brother who didn’t actually want the car in the first place.
So there you go, this very solid and very original Ford Torino is now searching for a new owner in a shape that makes it an incredible survivor overall.
Needless to say, given it’s such an old car, it doesn’t come in tip-top shape, but this isn’t necessarily surprising anyway. The car is powered by the 351 (5.7-liter) Cleveland engine, and eBay seller don963g says the V8 started right after even after the 42-year nap.
It’s not a mint-condition Torino, but it’s not a complete wreck either. It needs some occasional parts that have obviously failed to pass the test of time, such as the headliner, the trunk carpet, and the hood insulation, but other than that, it looks to be a very solid candidate for someone who wants a classic daily driver.
The mileage is the one that could easily catch the attention of collectors as well. The odometer indicates just a little over 14,800 miles (23,800 km), and of course, they are all original.
Now let’s talk money. The seller is very optimistic they could sell the car for big bucks, so on eBay, the Torino is listed with an $18,000 tag. On the other hand, some other offers could also be taken into consideration, so you know what you have to do if you want this Ford.
