1968 Ford Torino With 427 Stroker Is What Restomod Dreams Are Made Of

Introduced in 1968 as an upscale, sportier version of the Fairlane, the Torino is one of the most badass fastbacks from the golden muscle car era. But it's also one of those beefed-up intermediates that doesn't get as much attention as it deserves. Not a fan of the Torino? Well, here's a restomod that will change your mind.
A first-year, 1968 version, this Torino might not look all that special on the outside beyond the modern wheels wrapped in fat tires. But it's flawless from nose to rear, like a classic that just went through a frame-off restoration.
Make no mistake though, this Torino is a full-fledged restomod under the skin, as it rides on a heavily customized (and extended) chassis and a Ridetech air suspension. Not only does it ride lower than the average 1960s muscle car, but it also handles better. And as you might have already guessed, it's significantly more powerful too.
Granted, the original Torino was far from slow. Offered with the mighty 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet and Super Cobra Jet, it came with up to 375 horsepower on tap. Well, this Torino is even more powerful thanks to a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) stroker V8.
Built with all sorts of modern, high-performance components, the mill that's based around a 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) Windsor block cranks out a whopping 560 horsepower and 540 pound-feet (732 Nm) of torque. Mated to a six-speed Tremec T-56 Magnum gearbox, the powerplant sends the rear wheels into smokey burnouts with just a gentle touch of the gas pedal. Hot rodding at its best!
The interior is an interesting mix of classic and modern features. The owner wanted to keep things as original as possible, so he retained the Torino's factory seats and dashboard. However, the latter was tastefully altered to include a new instrument cluster layout with extra gauges.
It's an attention grabber and it sounds deliciously mean when the gas hits the floor. Check it out in the video below.
Make no mistake though, this Torino is a full-fledged restomod under the skin, as it rides on a heavily customized (and extended) chassis and a Ridetech air suspension. Not only does it ride lower than the average 1960s muscle car, but it also handles better. And as you might have already guessed, it's significantly more powerful too.
Granted, the original Torino was far from slow. Offered with the mighty 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet and Super Cobra Jet, it came with up to 375 horsepower on tap. Well, this Torino is even more powerful thanks to a 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) stroker V8.
Built with all sorts of modern, high-performance components, the mill that's based around a 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) Windsor block cranks out a whopping 560 horsepower and 540 pound-feet (732 Nm) of torque. Mated to a six-speed Tremec T-56 Magnum gearbox, the powerplant sends the rear wheels into smokey burnouts with just a gentle touch of the gas pedal. Hot rodding at its best!
The interior is an interesting mix of classic and modern features. The owner wanted to keep things as original as possible, so he retained the Torino's factory seats and dashboard. However, the latter was tastefully altered to include a new instrument cluster layout with extra gauges.
It's an attention grabber and it sounds deliciously mean when the gas hits the floor. Check it out in the video below.