Barn-Find 1965 Ford Mustang Has the Full Package: One Owner, All Original, Perfect 10

Just as expected given the Mustang was now ready for prime-time, Ford introduced a series of changes to the 1965 version, including in terms of the available engines.
The original six-cylinder available on the 1964 1/2 Mustang was therefore dropped and replaced with an all-new 200 (3.3-liter) developing 120 horsepower. The base V8, which initially came in the form of a 260 (4.3-liter) unit, was upgraded to the now-famous 283 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel developing 200 horsepower.
A 4-barrel version with 225 horsepower was also offered, and so was the HiPo configuration which was rated at 270 horsepower.
The Mustang that you see in the pictures was born with a 289 as well, but what sets it apart from the rest of the crowd is its current condition. The car was apparently parked in a barn, and while the owner doesn’t provide too many specifics on this in their Craigslist post, it’s pretty clear the pony is dressed to impress.
At first glance, this ’65 Mustang has everything you could ask for from a classic Mustang.
The vehicle is still entirely original, and given it’s a barn find, this is something that obviously adds to its value. But at the same time, it also comes in a totally surprising shape, while also sporting new tires and new brakes. It’s still with the same owner since new, and the odometer indicates just 58,000 miles (about 93,000 km), all of them added during the summer.
In other words, this Mustang has no idea what winter really is, and this probably explains why the car still looks so good after all these years.
Unsurprisingly, all of the above lead to a hefty price tag that totally makes sense if all the information is accurate. The Mustang can be yours for $25,000, but of course, an in-person inspection is still recommended to double-check all the seller’s claims.
