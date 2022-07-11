Donuts, Get Your Mustang Donuts Here: Mature Driver Shows Off, Doesn't Crash His Ride

How often have you seen a Ford Mustang show off and not hit the curb, other solid objects, or worse? Not that often, obviously, otherwise you probably wouldn’t be here.
However, the video that you are about to watch, which is embedded at the bottom of the page, and came via 323_1320 on Instagram, puts the spotlight on such a model, albeit from the first generation, which managed to do some donuts in a rather relaxing manner.
Mind you, the stunts were performed in a parking lot, in the company of other vehicles, at an undisclosed date and time. And while it’s not the perfect environment to show off, at least it didn’t happen on a public road, so we’ve got to give the driver credit for that too. And the tip of the hat also goes to him for teaching the young generation how they did it back in the day and how they can still do it – in style.
As for the car in question, we already told you that it is a Mach 1, and by the looks of it, it is a 1970 model. Moreover, it’s not your run-of-the-mill classic ‘Stang either, if we can call it that, as we are looking at a properly restored one, in all likelihood, with lots of firepower under the hood, eager to burn rubber whenever the guy holding the wheel wants to.
Now, we know some Ford Mustang owners who could definitely use a few drifting lessons from this man, and one of them was recently filmed crashing their pony car after a failed stunt. Unfortunately for them, the incident was immortalized and shared online, and you can watch that video here, after hitting the play button on the one embedded down below, obviously, and maybe checking it out in the image gallery too.
