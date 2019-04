Barefoot Woman Rides on Hood of Speeding Car on Houston Highway

ABC

A strange incident was captured by a fellow motorist on their cellphone and, as expected, the video has gone viral. ABC 13 reports that it took place on Houston’s North Freeway, “on I-45 and Airline around 3 p.m.”The witness couldn’t provide more details or some context, but pictures do speak louder than words – and their video does just that.A barefoot woman is seen lounging on the hood of a moving car, apparently not worried at all about trivial stuff like personal safety (hers or others’) or on-road regulations. She is sitting half reclined on the windshield, so chances are she’s doing it on a dare and not because she tried to get the driver to stop and accidentally got stuck on the hood as the car sped off. At least then she would have had a proper excuse.13 also says that a female caller contacted them to admit that it was her in that video, but she refused to go on the record with her name or a reason why she would do such a stupid thing. Well, at least she made sure the entire world a grown up person actually did this… knowingly so.Needless to say, all such stunts are very dangerous, for every party involved from whoever is on top or on the hood of the car, to the driver and other motorists. Doing such stunts on the highway (as opposed to some less circulated side road) is even more dangerous, so perhaps this woman would be better off saying thanks for not being harmed than calling in news stations to own up. And praying the cops don’t track her down.