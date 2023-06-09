BAC Unveils Major Growth Plans With New Locations Across the United States

They say progress is a slow process. Well, UK-based boutique automaker Briggs Automotive Company's (BAC) growth has been steady and promising for the last 14 years. And like any other enterprise that expects to widen its consumer base, expansion is vital. North America isn't the luckiest bunch when it comes to foreign imports – but this time, luck seems to be on their side after BAC announced significant expansion plans in the territory.
BAC isn't the same boutique automaker it was when it first set up a shop in Speke, Liverpool, in 2009. Today, the BAC Mono, its flagship supercar model, is a global supercar with active clientele in 46 territories.
Earlier in the year, the supercar automaker inaugurated three new facilities in Asia (sales divisions), two retailers in Japan, and one in Taiwan.
Asia is a critical market in the automotive world; it accounts for up to 33% of BAC's total international export volume. By adding North America, the brand will offer an integral touchpoint for potential BAC owners in the future.
In a press release on Thursday, 8, the British supercar automaker said the North American expansion plans are at three state-of-the-art locations on both coasts of the United States: Philadelphia, Greenwich, and Newport Beach.
The United States is already BAC's largest primary global market. The additional locations on both coasts will help the automaker meet the growing demand.
The BAC Mono automaker views the North American expansion as an opportunity to deliver one-of-a-kind bespoke craftsmanship and an unprecedented retail presence in the region.
BAC has formed an alliance with RDS Automotive Group, a prolific automobile retailer in the territory with more than 15 years of experience representing some of the leading automotive brands globally. The Liverpool-based automaker hopes the new partnership will take their brand to the next level across the nation.
BAC's Mono range is a one-seater full-blown supercar, and as such, the locations were strategic to its target clientele. The automaker believes the three locations will offer a blend of high luxury and advanced tech that closely mirrors the core values underpinning its Mono model range.
The new immersive client spaces will offer an integral touchpoint for future North American customers and BAC's design team in their renowned BAC Bespoke process that ensures each Mono unit developed is a true 'One-of-a-Kind.'
Chris Lockhart, Head of Global Sales at BAC, said, "Today marks yet another momentous milestone in BAC's journey with the launch of our official operations in North America. To have an on-the-ground presence on both coasts of the USA – two on the east with BAC Philadelphia and BAC Greenwich, and one on the west with BAC Newport Beach – gives the brand direct access to a passionate and growing community of BAC owners, prospective customers, and enthusiasts."
BAC is betting on its new partnership with RDS, new strategic locations in the territory, and an increasing demand for its 'One-of-a-Kind' Mono range of models.
Earlier in the year, the supercar automaker inaugurated three new facilities in Asia (sales divisions), two retailers in Japan, and one in Taiwan.
Asia is a critical market in the automotive world; it accounts for up to 33% of BAC's total international export volume. By adding North America, the brand will offer an integral touchpoint for potential BAC owners in the future.
In a press release on Thursday, 8, the British supercar automaker said the North American expansion plans are at three state-of-the-art locations on both coasts of the United States: Philadelphia, Greenwich, and Newport Beach.
The United States is already BAC's largest primary global market. The additional locations on both coasts will help the automaker meet the growing demand.
The BAC Mono automaker views the North American expansion as an opportunity to deliver one-of-a-kind bespoke craftsmanship and an unprecedented retail presence in the region.
BAC has formed an alliance with RDS Automotive Group, a prolific automobile retailer in the territory with more than 15 years of experience representing some of the leading automotive brands globally. The Liverpool-based automaker hopes the new partnership will take their brand to the next level across the nation.
BAC's Mono range is a one-seater full-blown supercar, and as such, the locations were strategic to its target clientele. The automaker believes the three locations will offer a blend of high luxury and advanced tech that closely mirrors the core values underpinning its Mono model range.
The new immersive client spaces will offer an integral touchpoint for future North American customers and BAC's design team in their renowned BAC Bespoke process that ensures each Mono unit developed is a true 'One-of-a-Kind.'
Chris Lockhart, Head of Global Sales at BAC, said, "Today marks yet another momentous milestone in BAC's journey with the launch of our official operations in North America. To have an on-the-ground presence on both coasts of the USA – two on the east with BAC Philadelphia and BAC Greenwich, and one on the west with BAC Newport Beach – gives the brand direct access to a passionate and growing community of BAC owners, prospective customers, and enthusiasts."
BAC is betting on its new partnership with RDS, new strategic locations in the territory, and an increasing demand for its 'One-of-a-Kind' Mono range of models.
We are thrilled to announce that we are continuing our global expansion with three state-of-the-art locations across the USA: BAC Philadelphia, Greenwich and Newport Beach ???? pic.twitter.com/dAKiZLPFte— BAC (@discovermono) June 8, 2023