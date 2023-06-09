BAC Unveils Major Growth Plans With New Locations Across the United States

They say progress is a slow process. Well, UK-based boutique automaker Briggs Automotive Company's (BAC) growth has been steady and promising for the last 14 years. And like any other enterprise that expects to widen its consumer base, expansion is vital. North America isn't the luckiest bunch when it comes to foreign imports – but this time, luck seems to be on their side after BAC announced significant expansion plans in the territory.

7 photos Photo: BAC